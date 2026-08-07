Cambodia, Malaysia agree to strengthen defense cooperation

Cambodia and Malaysia agreed Friday to strengthen defense cooperation, including expanding collaboration in military training, peacekeeping and maritime security, during talks in Phnom Penh.

The commitment came during Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's meeting with Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin, according to Kampuchea Thmey Daily.

Mohamed Khaled said Malaysia would continue supporting Cambodia through defense training programs while seeking closer cooperation in peacekeeping operations, maritime security, responses to non-traditional security threats and the development of AI capabilities for defense.

Hun Manet welcomed the commitment and reaffirmed Cambodia's support for strengthening institutional ties between the two defense ministries. He also expressed appreciation for Malaysia's role in facilitating the recent ceasefire with Thailand.

He thanked Malaysia for leading the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), which is monitoring implementation of the truce between Cambodia and Thailand.

The two officials also discussed regional and international issues, including the situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

Hun Manet said outstanding border issues must be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law and existing bilateral agreements.





