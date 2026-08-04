Israeli soldier injured in ‘operational incident’ in southern Lebanon: Army

An Israeli reservist suffered minor injuries Monday in an "operational incident" in southern Lebanon, the army said.

The soldier was taken to a hospital for treatment and his family was notified, according to a military statement.

The army did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The announcement came two days after the military reported that one of its officers was moderately injured during what it also described as operational activity in southern Lebanon.

At the time, Israel's Channel 12 reported that the officer was wounded during an exchange of fire with armed men near Ali al-Taher Hill on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,236 others, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Israel has continued its attacks despite the signing of a US-sponsored "framework formula" agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26.

The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army in those areas and the disarmament of armed groups, referring to Hezbollah.





