Iran’s foreign minister discusses regional tensions with Saudi counterpart

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke by phone with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, on Saturday to discuss what Tehran described as continuing US and Israeli "aggressive actions and conspiracies" in the region, Iran's Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, Araghchi said Iran remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.

He warned that any attack by the US or Israel, or participation by regional countries in such actions, would be met with a "decisive and proportionate" response by Iran's armed forces, adding that those responsible would bear full responsibility for the consequences.

The call came as Araghchi continued a series of diplomatic contacts on regional developments. Earlier Saturday, he held separate phone conversations with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.





