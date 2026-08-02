Israeli forces search civilians in new incursion into southern Syria

Israeli forces carried out a new incursion into Syria's southern Quneitra province on Sunday and set up a temporary checkpoint to search civilians and passing vehicles, according to the Syria Arab News Agency (SANA).

A patrol of three Israeli military vehicles advanced along the Al-Hiran-Al-Rafid Road in the southern countryside of Quneitra, where troops established a checkpoint to inspect passersby and vehicles, SANA said.

No arrests or clashes were reported.

The latest incursion came a day after the Israeli army raided and searched a house in Wadi al-Ruqqad in the western countryside of neighboring Daraa province, according to Syria's Alikhbariah TV. The broadcaster did not provide further details about the operation.

Southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks for months, including raids, searches and arrests.

The Israeli violations intensified after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.





