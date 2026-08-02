7 more Gazans killed by Israeli fire in past 24 hours, death toll surpasses 73,350: Health Ministry

Mourners carry the shrouded body of a person killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes from the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza city to the cemetery on August 2, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Seven more Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll from Israel's genocide since October 2023 to 73, 356, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

A ministry statement said that hospitals in the enclave received six bodies, including one who died of previous wounds.

The ministry said 23 injured people were also transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 174,185.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued its daily attacks in Gaza, killing at least 1,230 Palestinians and injuring 4،076 others.

On Saturday, the ministry said that 152 people were killed in the enclave during July, marking the highest monthly death toll recorded since the beginning of this year.

The ceasefire agreement was reached after two years of genocide launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, which has caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at around $70 billion.