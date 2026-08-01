Ukraine out of Patriot missiles, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine has run out of US-made Patriot interceptor missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy renewed his appeal to Western allies to urgently replenish the country's air defenses.

"Only one ballistic missile was shot down tonight simply because there are no missiles for the Patriot systems," he said.

Separately, Alexey Likhachev, the head of Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom, said a Ukrainian attack had sunk the Fesco-operated cargo vessel Yanina about 130 miles (210 km) from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

Likhachev said the vessel carrying civilian cargo in international waters sank after the attack, adding that all 17 crew members were rescued and were in satisfactory condition.

The statements by the Russian and Ukrainian authorities could not be independently verified due to the ongoing conflict.