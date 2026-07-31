Hamas says no disarmament before Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

A senior Hamas official said Friday that the Palestinian group will not take any steps toward disarmament before Israeli forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas' negotiating delegation, said the issue of disarmament is linked to Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and the territory's reconstruction.

In remarks to the Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel, Hamad said Israel would have no role in the disarmament process, which would instead be carried out by a Palestinian national committee.

He stressed that Hamas would not implement any disarmament measures unless Israel first fulfills its obligations under the agreement.

Hamad described the negotiations as "difficult and tough," saying Hamas sought to secure the best possible outcome while remaining committed to safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people.

He also thanked Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their mediation efforts in helping reach the agreement.

Hamad's remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, with Israeli forces set to withdraw in phases as the process moves forward.

Trump also credited Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for helping broker what he described as a "historic breakthrough," saying the agreement would be implemented gradually, with an International Stabilization Force working alongside a new Palestinian police force to assume responsibility for security in Gaza.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others, most of them women and children, while destroying about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.

The ceasefire was brokered under Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, which is being overseen by the Board of Peace, which he chairs.

Despite the ceasefire which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued daily attacks across Gaza, killing 1,214 Palestinians and injuring 3,977 others, most of them women and children, while causing widespread destruction.



