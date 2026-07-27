Jordan says it shot down 2 drones targeting its territory

The Jordanian army intercepted and shot down two drones targeting the kingdom on Monday, the military said.

A military source said no casualties or material damage were reported in the interception, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

No group has yet claimed the attack.

Jordan has repeatedly intercepted Iranian missiles and drones that entered or approached its airspace during the latest military confrontation between the US and Iran, which says it targeted US military bases in the region.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) "identified in the area of the Jordan border."

In a statement, the army said the UAVs "did not cross into Israeli territory" and that the origin of the launch was under review.

A cautious calm has returned to the region after weeks of intense military exchanges between Iran and the US that spilled over into several neighboring countries.

On Sunday, Iranian military spokesperson Amir Mohammad Akraminia said Iran halted its military operations after the US stopped its attacks on Iran.

According to an Axios report on Saturday, US President Donald Trump had directed the US military not to launch new strikes on Iran, ending nearly two weeks of daily attacks.

Tensions between the US and Iran have intensified in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out attacks on Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it said were US military facilities and equipment in countries across the regon.





