Israeli forces open fire on residential neighborhoods in Syria’s Daraa countryside

Israeli forces opened fire Monday on residential neighborhoods in the southern Daraa countryside in southern Syria, in the latest violation of the Arab country's sovereignty.

Israeli forces stationed at Al-Jazeera barracks on the western outskirts of Ma'ariya fired toward residential areas in the town, Syria's Alikhbariah TV reported.

The channel did not report any casualties from the gunfire.

There was no official comment from Syrian authorities on the incident.

On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the UN would submit a detailed report to the Security Council later this month on Israeli violations in Syria.

Speaking at a news conference in Damascus, Guterres said violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity were "unacceptable" and urged Israel to comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks for months, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The activities intensified after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.