Qatar fully resumes maritime navigation activities after 2-week pause

Qatar will fully resume maritime navigation activities for all types of vessels starting Sunday, ending a two-week suspension imposed amid heightened security tensions in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The Transport Ministry announced the decision on Saturday in a brief statement posted on US social media platform X, calling on all entities and individuals to comply with applicable maritime regulations and instructions to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for all sea voyages.

The ministry did not provide further details about the regulations or explain the reason for resuming maritime traffic in full.

The ministry suspended all maritime navigation activities on July 12 amid continuing regional tensions. It had previously halted maritime traffic on June 29 before partially restoring operations on July 5.

During the latest military confrontation between the US and Iran, several shipping companies instructed some vessels to remain outside the Strait of Hormuz because of security concerns linked to the regional escalation.

Tensions between the US and Iran have intensified in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out attacks on Iran, and Tehran responding by targeting what it says are US military facilities and equipment in countries across the region, including Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

On July 8, US President Donald Trump declared an end to the ceasefire reached with Iran in June, accusing Tehran of violating the agreement.

The announcement followed attacks on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and renewed disagreements over navigation rules in the strategic waterway.

Washington has called for unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran insists that vessels transit through a channel near its coastline under a navigation mechanism administered by Iran.

Trump has directed the US military not to launch new strikes on Iran, ending nearly two weeks of daily attacks, Axios reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the decision.



