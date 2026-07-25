Iran claims it destroyed 11 US warplanes, helicopters on ground during recent conflict

Iran claimed Saturday that its armed forces destroyed 11 US warplanes and helicopters on the ground during the recent 15-day conflict with the US.
Speaking to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi said the attacks were carried out between July 8 and July 22.
Mohebbi claimed the destroyed equipment included 17 reconnaissance and operational drones, including eight that were "brand-new," one F-15 fighter jet inside a hardened shelter, one P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, one C-17 military transport aircraft and eight aerial refueling aircraft.
He said the aircraft were destroyed while stationed on the ground at US military bases but did not specify their locations.