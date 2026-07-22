US STRIKES 3 SITES IN IRANS BUSHEHR PROVINCE, STATE MEDIA SAYS

US forces struck three locations in Iran's southwestern Bushehr province early Wednesday, including an area that hosts a key nuclear facility, Iranian state media reported.

Ehsan Jahanian, deputy governor of Bushehr for political and security affairs, said explosions were reported in Bushehr and Dashti counties following the strikes, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Jahanian said one of the strikes targeted the area around Khormoj, the capital of Dashti County, and that the missile attack caused no casualties.

The attacks came as the US launched a fresh round of strikes across Iran early Wednesday, with air defenses activated around Tehran and reports of attacks in several parts of the country. US Central Command said Tuesday it had carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran.

The US has intensified attacks on Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.





