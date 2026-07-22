Qatar, Oman discuss regional security amid US-Iran tensions

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi discussed regional security and ongoing de-escalation efforts during a phone call Tuesday.

The two ministers also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, according to a statement by Qatar's Foreign Ministry.

They discussed the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance regional security and stability.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the need for all parties to remain committed to dialogue and diplomacy and to implement the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, including ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

He also underscored the importance of respecting Oman's sovereignty over its territorial waters to safeguard regional security, preserve recent gains and reinforce regional stability.

The call came amid regional diplomatic efforts to contain tensions between the United States and Iran and revive negotiations amid concerns over the security of maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran since last week, with Iran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between the US and Iran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war which began in February and reach a lasting peace agreement.