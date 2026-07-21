Syria seizes 226 RPG-type grenades in vehicle bound for Lebanon

Syrian customs authorities seized 226 RGC-type grenades on Tuesday that were hidden in a vehicle heading to Lebanon, according to an official statement.

The General Authority for Land and Sea Ports and Customs said officers at the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing discovered the grenades concealed in secret compartments inside a vehicle bound for Lebanon.

On Thursday, Syrian authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large shipment of advanced weapons across the country's border with Iraq that was destined for the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which called the announcement "baseless allegations."

Syria's new authorities have continued efforts to tighten security and extend state control as part of broader plans to stabilize the country and begin reconstruction following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 after 24 years in power.





