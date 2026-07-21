9 workers killed, several others trapped in northeast Indian tunnel collapse

At least nine workers were killed and several others are trapped after a tunnel collapsed in India's northeastern state of Sikkim, officials said.

According to a statement by the Sikkim government, nine people have died at the under-construction tunnel of a hydroelectric power project in the state's Namchi district on Monday afternoon.

"Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site to locate and evacuate the remaining trapped workers," the statement said on Tuesday.

A landslide also blocked its entrance and triggered a suspected gas leak, Press Trust of India reported.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang over the phone to enquire about the situation and review the ongoing rescue operations, the Sikkim government said.

Modi assured the state government of "every possible assistance from the government of India to support the rescue efforts and provide relief to those impacted by the tragedy."

According to the government, rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing by multiple agencies.

"Specialized teams are also assisting in the operation, working tirelessly to evacuate the bodies of the remaining workers trapped inside the tunnel," the statement noted.



