2 Palestinians killed, another injured in attack by Israeli occupiers on West Bank village

Two Palestinians were killed and another was injured after Israeli occupiers opened fire during an attack late Sunday on the village of Deir Jarir near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victims as Awda Abdul Rahim Awda Farakhna, 53, and Ahmed Adel Rashid Abu Mukh, 26, saying they were killed by Israeli gunfire.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews transported a critically injured man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen to a hospital after the attack, adding that medics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation while transferring him.

It later said another man was taken to the hospital with a live-fire gunshot wound to the knee before announcing that its crews were performing CPR on a third victim, 55, during his transfer to the hospital.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said towns and villages across the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate have witnessed a surge in attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property including physical assaults, live fire, arson and attacks on agricultural land under the protection of the Israeli army.

The Israeli army and occupiers have intensified their attacks in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, killing at least 1,181 Palestinians, injuring 13,000 and arresting nearly 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.





