Israeli force of 6 military vehicles incurs into Quneitra: Syria

An Israeli force comprising of six military vehicles entered Syria's southwestern Quneitra province Saturday, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

The Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA, reported that the "military vehicles advanced toward the Kudna Dam in the central Quneitra countryside, while drones flew over the area."

The incident comes amid continued and repeated Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty.

For months, southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The activities intensified following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, after Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.





