Air raid sirens sound in Bahrain for 5th time amid Iranian attacks

Air raid sirens have been activated in Bahrain for the fifth time on Saturday as military escalation between Iran and the US continues to rage across the Middle East.

In a post on US social media company X, the Bahraini Interior Ministry called on residents and citizens "to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

The development came amid heightened tensions in the region, where the US has launched strikes on Iran, and Tehran has responded with attacks on regional countries, including Bahrain, which hosts US military assets.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.





