5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Türkiye

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Türkiye's eastern Malatya province early Saturday, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake hit at 6.20 am local time (0320GMT), with its epicenter in the Battalgazi district at a depth of 15.59 kilometers (9.69 miles), AFAD said.

The tremor was felt in the neighboring provinces of Elazig, Adiyaman, Tunceli, and Sanliurfa.

AFAD said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the quake.

Murat Kurum, the environment, urbanization, and climate change minister, also said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal: "Following the earthquake in Battalgazi, there have been no adverse findings so far, but we are evaluating all reports."



