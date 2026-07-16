At least 9 killed, 12 injured in vehicle-ramming incident in Basra, Iraq

At least nine people were killed and 12 others injured on Thursday in a vehicle-ramming incident in Iraq's southern Basra province, the official news agency INA said, citing the Health Ministry.

The ministry said the figures were preliminary and that the victims were among a group of pilgrims who were walking to commemorate Arbaeen Walk, an annual Shia Muslim pilgrimage to Karbala.

It commemorates the 40th day after the killing of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Health Minister Saleh al-Hasnawi ordered medical authorities to mobilize emergency resources and provide treatment for those injured in the incident.

Basra Gov. Asaad al-Eidani declared three days of official mourning following the crash.



