Netanyahu plans US visit next week, Israeli broadcaster reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to travel to the United States in the coming days and remain in Washington early next week, public broadcaster KAN reported late Tuesday.

The broadcaster did not provide further details about the planned visit or the agenda of Netanyahu's expected meetings.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu said no date had been set for a visit to Washington.

The memorandum provides a framework for negotiations on a ceasefire, sanctions relief, Iran's nuclear program, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional security arrangements.

The planned visit also comes as tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite the memorandum.