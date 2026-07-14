Gulf countries condemn Iranian attacks on Emirati oil tankers in Hormuz

Gulf countries on Tuesday condemned Iranian attacks on two Emirati oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the incident threatens regional stability, freedom of navigation and global energy security.

The statements came after the United Arab Emirates said its oil tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were struck by two cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.

According to the UAE Foreign Ministry, one Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured, including four seriously. The injured included six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.

The ministry described the attack as a "flagrant violation" of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which emphasizes the protection of freedom of navigation and commercial shipping.

It said targeting commercial vessels and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of political or economic pressure amounted to piracy and posed a direct threat to regional stability and global energy security.

The UAE called on Iran to halt its "aggressive attacks," fully cease hostilities and reopen the strait unconditionally to ensure regional security and the uninterrupted flow of global trade.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry also condemned what it described as the Iranian attack, calling it a "terrorist" act, a dangerous escalation and a serious violation of international law, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and Security Council Resolution 2817.

The ministry reaffirmed Bahrain's solidarity with the UAE and support for measures to safeguard its security and sovereignty. It also urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take a firm stance to prevent further attacks and ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry likewise condemned the attack, saying it posed a direct threat to maritime security and global energy supplies. It reaffirmed Kuwait's support for the UAE and called for an immediate end to all escalatory actions while urging compliance with international law governing navigation through international straits.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also denounced the attack, with Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi calling it a blatant violation of international law, maritime navigation rules and Security Council Resolution 2817.

Albudaiwi said the GCC stood firmly with the UAE and supported all measures taken to protect its security, sovereignty and vital interests. He called on the international community, particularly the Security Council, to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by taking decisive action to halt repeated Iranian attacks, hold those responsible accountable and safeguard international navigation.

The latest incident comes amid heightened tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June that included a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Pakistan as a step toward a final agreement to end the war. However, US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire "is over" following renewed hostilities.





