Israeli occupiers attack workers, destroy farm in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupiers on Saturday attacked municipal workers south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank and destroyed a farm northwest of the city in the latest attacks across the occupied Palestinian territory.

The occupiers attacked municipal workers from Qabalan while they were installing an electricity line in the Ain al-Qasab area, forcing them to suspend the work, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, citing local sources.

In a separate incident northwest of Nablus, occupiers attacked a farm in the al-Masoudieh area, on land belonging to Burqa town, destroying its contents, including an agricultural structure, according to Diab Haji, head of the al-Masoudieh Land Defense Committee.

In the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin, local sources told Wafa that occupiers attacked Khirbet Masoud near the town of Ya'bad on Saturday morning and released their livestock onto agricultural land, damaging crops and trees.

Khirbet Masoud and its surrounding areas have been subjected to repeated attacks by occupiers and the Israeli army, including raids on homes and grazing areas, as well as assaults on residents and their property, the agency added.

In the central West Bank governorate of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, occupiers also damaged crops in the Al-Khalayel area of Al-Mughayyir village, east of Ramallah, after grazing their livestock on Palestinian-owned farmland.

Since October 2023, the occupied West Bank has witnessed intensified Israeli military raids and occupier attacks that have killed at least 1,175 Palestinians, injured 12,919 others, and led to the arrest of around 24,000 people, according to official Palestinian figures.





