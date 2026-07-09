Security situation in southern Lebanon remains ‘fragile,’ UN peacekeeping mission says

A shepherd displaced by the fighting leads his herd past United Nations peacekeepers with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) along a road in Tyre as he returns to his home village in southern Lebanon on June 15, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stated on Thursday that the security situation in southern Lebanon remains "fragile" despite a decline in "violence" since late June.

"The recent reduction in violence has enabled its peacekeepers to gradually increase operational activities in southern Lebanon," UNIFIL said in a statement.

"As families begin returning to their villages, peacekeepers are expanding their presence to help consolidate the relative stability achieved in recent weeks," it added.

The mission said its peacekeepers are helping repair damaged roads and other infrastructure, contributing to recovery efforts and improving access for its operational activities.

"While the level of violence has decreased since late June, the situation remains fragile," UNIFIL said, stressing that dialogue, coordination and a sustained operational presence "remain essential to reducing tensions and restoring stability in the region."

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework agreement on June 26, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, beginning with two unspecified pilot zones.

Despite the agreement, the Israeli army has continued its violations, carrying out a series of home demolitions in the southern town of Khiam and detonating explosives in the nearby town of Taybeh, according to Lebanese media.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,300 people and injured over 12,000 others, according to official figures.

Israeli forces continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During the latest offensive, Israeli troops advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.