Body of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Khamenei carried in Tehran funeral procession

The body of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was carried through Tehran in the early hours of the funeral procession on Monday, as mourners gathered to pay tribute to the former supreme leader, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

The procession comes as part of multi-day rites expected to continue before Khamenei's burial.

Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering weeks of war and escalating tensions across the region.

The funeral ceremonies officially began Friday, with foreign leaders and official delegations from across the region and beyond paying tribute to the late Iranian supreme leader.

According to the official schedule, public farewell ceremonies will be followed by the main funeral procession in Tehran on Monday.

The funeral rites will then move to Qom on July 7.

On July 8, ceremonies are scheduled in Baghdad, Najaf, and Karbala, where the body will be received by religious and political figures before being transferred to major Shia shrines.

The final funeral and burial ceremony is scheduled for July 9 at the Imam Reza Shrine, one of Iran's major Shia holy sites.





