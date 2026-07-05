Türkiye to host NATO Summit for 1st time in 22 years

Türkiye will host a NATO Summit for the first time in 22 years next week, bringing world leaders to Ankara at a time of deepening security challenges and shifting burden-sharing within the alliance.

Following the 2004 NATO Istanbul Summit, which became one of the key meetings in the alliance's post-Cold War transformation, Türkiye will once again host NATO leaders in what officials describe as an "age of uncertainties."

The 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government, to be held in the capital Ankara, is seen as critical for the future of the alliance and the broader global security architecture.

The Ankara Summit is expected to make Türkiye's diplomatic weight more visible, serving not only as a gathering of world leaders but also as a platform demonstrating Ankara's growing influence within NATO.

The summit is expected to highlight Türkiye's military contribution, defense industry, crisis-management capacity and leader-level diplomacy.

Burden-sharing will be one of the main items on the summit agenda.

Leaders from NATO's 32 member countries, including US President Donald Trump, as well as foreign and defense ministers, are expected to gather in Ankara.

In addition to NATO members, the summit will also be attended by Indo-Pacific partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, bringing Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security agendas to the same table.