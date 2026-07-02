Arab states condemn deadly cafe bombing in Syrian capital

An emergency service member works at the site of what Syrian state media reported was a blast at a cafe in central Damascus, Syria, July 2, 2026. (REUTERS)

Several Arab countries on Thursday condemned a deadly bomb explosion at a cafe in the Syrian capital, Damascus, that killed at least six people and injured 22 others.

In a statement, Jordan's Foreign Ministry called the blast near the Justice Palace in central Damascus a "terrorist bombing," reaffirming Amman's full solidarity with Syria and support for the country's security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Qatar also denounced the attack, reiterating its firm rejection of "violence, terrorism and criminal acts regardless of motives and causes," while extending condolences to the Syrian government and people.

Egypt strongly condemned the bombing and reaffirmed its rejection of "all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability and terrorizing civilians."

Iraq's Foreign Ministry likewise denounced the blast, describing it as a violation of humanitarian values and international law, and expressed solidarity with Syria in the aftermath of the attack.

The condemnations came after an explosive device planted inside a cafe on Al-Nasr Street near the Justice Palace detonated earlier Thursday, according to Syria's Alikhbariah TV.

The Syrian Health Ministry said at least six people were killed and 22 others injured in the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, while authorities have launched an investigation.