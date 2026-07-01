US House passes resolution to disclose sexual misconduct settlements paid by taxpayers

The US House of Representatives adopted a resolution Tuesday to compel the public release of records identifying lawmakers who used taxpayer funds to settle sexual misconduct allegations.

The measure, introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, passed by a 420-0 vote, with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace voting "present."

The resolution orders the House Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights to compile, within 60 days, a consolidated list identifying any member, delegate or resident commissioner investigated for sexual harassment or sexual abuse that resulted in a monetary settlement.

It would also disclose the amount of taxpayer funds used for settlements, reimbursements, awards or other payments related to those cases.





