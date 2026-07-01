Qatar, US push diplomatic efforts on Iran, Lebanon during Doha talks

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Doha on Tuesday to discuss ongoing US-Iran negotiations and efforts to promote regional stability through diplomacy, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said.

According to a ministry statement, the meeting reviewed the latest developments in talks between the US and Iran under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and efforts to strengthen regional security and stability through dialogue.

The sides also discussed regional developments, particularly the ceasefire in Lebanon, stressing the importance of preserving and building on it in a way that safeguards Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and stability.

On Friday, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement aimed at facilitating a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and reducing hostilities along the border.

Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to continuing its mediation efforts and supporting all negotiation tracks stemming from the memorandum of understanding to reach a comprehensive and sustainable solution that enhances regional security, protects the interests of the region's peoples and supports international peace and security.

For their part, Witkoff and Kushner expressed US appreciation for Qatar's role, alongside Pakistan, in facilitating the negotiations and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to continuing the diplomatic track toward a comprehensive agreement.

The White House envoys traveled to Doha after President Donald Trump announced Monday that Iran had requested a meeting in the Qatari capital.

Iran, however, denied that any direct talks with Washington are scheduled, while saying consultations with intermediaries continue.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tuesday that Iranian negotiators will meet Qatari mediators in Doha on Wednesday to discuss implementation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, including the release of frozen Iranian assets, while ruling out direct talks with Washington.

The memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, entered into force on June 18 after it was electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his US counterpart Trump.

The agreement provides a framework for ending the conflict that began in late February and addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional security arrangements.



