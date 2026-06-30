Iraq rejects attacks on Gulf states, war on Iran

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein speaks during a press conference with Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi (not pictured), in Baghdad, Iraq, June 30, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Tuesday that Baghdad rejects attacks targeting Gulf states as well as the war on Iran, stressing that Iraq remains committed to international resolutions.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baghdad with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim Albudaiwi, Hussein said the Gulf official's visit to Iraq comes "under difficult circumstances facing the region," according to Iraq's state news agency INA.

"Iraq is ready for dialogue with Kuwait to reach decisions that serve the interests of both countries," Hussein said, renewing Baghdad's "firm position rejecting war and its expansion."

"Iraq rejects attacks targeting Gulf states, and also rejects the war on Iran," he added, warning that Iraq would be "the first victim of war in the region."

Hussein said Iraq's new policy is based on the principle of restricting arms to the state, adding that the government's goal is to combat corruption.

He also welcomed Gulf companies to invest in Iraq.

For his part, Albudaiwi said his visit to Baghdad carries several messages, praising steps taken by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

He said he discussed regional developments and de-escalation with Hussein, praising the Iraqi government's efforts to prevent attacks from Iraqi territory against Gulf states.

"The GCC countries continue to support Iraq's prosperity," Albudaiwi said, stressing that Iraq's security is important for the Gulf states and the wider region.