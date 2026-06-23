SYRIAS UN ENVOY SAYS COUNTRY FIGHTING GLOBAL BATTLES AGAINST TERRORISM, TRANSNATIONAL CRIME

Syria's UN envoy Ibrahim Olabi told the UN Security Council on Monday that his country is waging battles against terrorism, drug trafficking and chemical weapons remnants on behalf of the international community while urging the council to support Damascus as it rebuilds from decades of conflict.

"Syria continues to fight battles on behalf of the world," Olabi said, adding that "it is combating cross-border Daesh (ISIS) and cross-border arms smuggling as well. It is combating transnational crime in all its forms and the trade in Captagon that has destabilized the region, as well as the remnants of (ousted President Bashar al-) Assad's chemical program that has threatened the world."

Describing these efforts as a shared global responsibility, he called on international partners to strengthen their support for Syrian state institutions.

"These battles are not Syria's alone; they are global battles, even if Syria is fighting them on your behalf on the ground," he said.

He further described Israel as the primary obstacle to stability in Syria and pointed to statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that his forces would not withdraw from areas they had advanced into inside Syrian territory.

"This statement confirms that Israel is the main obstacle to stability in Syria, despite the appreciated American mediation. It is violating the rights of Syrian men and women, it is violating international law and Security Council resolutions, and through this, Netanyahu is escalating and challenging the world, while Syria is choosing wisdom and diplomacy and working with its partners," Olabi said.

The envoy outlined five areas of progress in post-Assad Syria, including transitional justice, with around 6,000 detainees from the former regime, economic recovery efforts, and conditions being created for the return of refugees and the displaced.

He expressed solidarity with Beirut, saying: "Today, we stand by Lebanon and its choices, and we support its official institutions. Syria has become an active partner in combating terrorism and transnational crime."

Olabi further urged the Council to stand with the Syrian people, and said: "The Syrian people have paid a price no nation should bear. Today, they are building their future with their own hands, and they await your support."





