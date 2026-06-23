Israeli fire kills 2 in southern Lebanese Nabatieh despite ceasefire

Israeli fire killed two young men in Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon after soldiers shot at a group on Tuesday, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The Israeli army opened fire on a group of four near a bulldozer working to reopen a road in the town's Deir neighborhood, according to NNA.

Two were wounded and taken to the Lebanese Popular Aid Hospital in Nabatieh, the agency said.

One of the wounded succumbed to his injuries, raising the death toll from the shooting to two, NNA reported later.

The attack comes as Israel and Lebanon are set to hold a fifth round of direct negotiations in Washington on Tuesday.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,100 people and injured over 12,000 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.





