Fresh Israeli attacks kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in fresh Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip amid continued violations of a ceasefire in effect since last October, a medical source said.

The source stated that an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced people in Bir Ayyad in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing one person and injuring another.

Another Palestinian was killed, and several people were injured in a drone strike targeting a motorcycle west of Khan Younis, the source added.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,027 people and injured 3,280 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ceasefire was reached after two years of a genocidal war launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023. The offensive killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 173,000 others while destroying about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion.























