Iranian delegation returns to Tehran after 18 hours of talks with US in Switzerland

Iran's negotiating delegation returned to Tehran on Monday after nearly 18 hours of talks and consultations in Switzerland, according to Iranian state and parliamentary media.

The delegation, headed by Iran's Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, concluded a two-day trip to Switzerland following meetings at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Bürgenstock.

According to the parliament-affiliated ICANA news agency, the main purpose of the trip was to follow up on the implementation of US commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the negotiating delegation, said the talks focused on unresolved provisions of the memorandum, particularly the cessation of war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and the release of Iran's frozen assets.

During the visit, the Iranian delegation held intensive consultations with Pakistani and Qatari mediators.

Earlier, the mediators said the discussions were held in a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and produced "encouraging progress."

The mediators said the parties agreed on several mechanisms to advance negotiations toward a final agreement, including the establishment of a high-level committee, technical working groups, and a 60-day roadmap for a final deal.

At the conclusion of the meetings at the Bürgenstock Resort, the mediators issued a joint statement reaffirming recognition of Iran's management role in the Strait of Hormuz and its acceptance as a unified conflict-management party in Lebanon.

Technical talks are expected to continue later this week on outstanding issues.