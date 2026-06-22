Macron says France, Germany take major step toward defense sovereignty

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 15, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hailed a joint French-German move to strengthen defense cooperation, describing it as a significant step toward greater European sovereignty in security and defense.

In a post on US social media company X, Macron said France and Germany were reinforcing defense company KNDS to enhance their military capabilities and reduce dependence on external suppliers.

"Together with Germany, we are taking a major step for our defense sovereignty today," Macron wrote.

"By strengthening KNDS together, we are giving our armed forces the means to defend themselves, produce and innovate on their own," he added.

The French president said the initiative reflects a broader ambition to build "a sovereign Europe that protects and chooses its own destiny."

The move comes as European countries seek to boost defense production and military readiness amid growing security concerns, including Russia's war in Ukraine and uncertainty over long-term transatlantic security commitments.

KNDS was formed through the merger of France's Nexter and Germany's Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and is one of Europe's leading defense manufacturers, producing tanks, artillery systems and other military equipment.

Macron has repeatedly called for greater European strategic autonomy, arguing that the continent should strengthen its capacity to act independently in defense and security matters while remaining a strong partner within NATO.