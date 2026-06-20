Fresh Israeli attacks kill at least 5 in Gaza amid continued ceasefire violations

At least five Palestinians, including four from the same family, were killed and others injured in the Gaza Strip early Saturday amid continued Israeli violations of an ongoing ceasefire, according to medical and eyewitness accounts.

Two children and their parents were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit their home near Al-Tayaran junction in Gaza City, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu.

Eyewitnesses said the strike targeted the Safadi family home at dawn, killing Hussein and Rana Safadi and their two daughters, Zina (6) and Lana (13). Several other family members and nearby residents were also injured.

In another incident, a Palestinian man was killed and a woman was moderately injured after an Israeli drone strike targeted pedestrians near Al-Saftawi roundabout in northern Gaza City, witnesses said.

The attacks come amid continued Israeli breaches of the truce that took effect in October 2025.

As of Thursday, those violations have killed 1,007 Palestinians and injured 3,165 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ceasefire agreement followed Israel's two years of genocidal war on Gaza, which killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, injured over 173,000 others, and caused widespread destruction to around 90% of civilian infrastructure.