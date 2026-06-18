Israeli army urges government to preserve freedom to strike across Lebanon

The Israeli army has urged the government to preserve its freedom to conduct operations throughout Lebanon, maintain a buffer zone and pursue the disarmament of Hezbollah, an Israeli newspaper reported Thursday.

According to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the army delivered what it described as an important message to Israel's political leadership regarding future military activity in Lebanon.

The move came just hours after the US and Iranian presidents signed a memorandum of understanding to end the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

The report claimed that the recent decline in Israeli strikes deep inside Lebanon is not the result of a policy change but rather the absence of clear instructions from political leaders.

"The army does not know what is permitted and what is prohibited," it quoted military sources as saying.

The Israeli military's position appeared to contrast with provisions of the US-Iran understanding, which Iranian officials say include commitments to end military operations in Lebanon and respect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.