Iran’s state television says Hormuz passage ‘still requires coordination’ with Tehran

Iran's state television said Thursday the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz still requires coordination with Tehran.

According to the broadcaster, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "continues to impose the condition of coordination with its naval forces on ships seeking to transit the waterway."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday aimed at ending the war between Tehran and Washington that began in late February.

According to the terms of the deal published by Iran's state news agency IRNA, Tehran "will make its utmost efforts to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, free of charge for 60 days, between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman."

"Commercial shipping will resume immediately and, subject to the removal of technical and military obstacles and mine-clearing operations by Iran, will be fully restored within 30 days. Iran will hold discussions with the Sultanate of Oman regarding the future administration and maritime services of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with applicable international law and the sovereign rights of the littoral states, and will also consult with other Gulf littoral states," the document reads.

The US, in return, will lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Soon after the US and Israel started the war on Feb. 28, Iran closed Hormuz, and on April 13, American forces imposed a blockade on Iranian ports-making the passage of commercial ships through the critical waterway nearly impossible.