Paris grants honorary citizenship to Palestinian civilians, journalists

Paris granted honorary citizenship Thursday to Palestinian civilian populations and journalists, according to French public broadcaster RFI.

The decision, long demanded by part of the left-wing majority in the Paris City Council, was announced during a council session attended by Palestine's ambassador to France Hala Abou-Hassira, RFI reported.

"Honorary citizenship is not a symbol, but a commitment to peace. We are extending our hand to an entire people," Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told the council.

Gregoire said recognizing the suffering of the Palestinian people "in no way erases that of the Israeli people."

The Paris City Council had also adopted a motion in 2025 granting honorary citizenship to Gazans.