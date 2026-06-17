President Aoun says Lebanon has ‘independent track’ in negotiations

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Wednesday that his country is pursuing an independent approach in ongoing negotiations, stressing that any settlement would be reached through the Lebanese state and not at its expense.

"The assurances we received, and what we insist on, are that Lebanon has an independent track in the negotiations," Aoun said while receiving a delegation of Maronite bishops from the diaspora.

According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, he went on to say that Beirut was "certainly in favor of a ceasefire and of any country that helps us, including Iran."

"The Lebanese state is conducting the negotiations, and it is sovereign in its decision-making. No one takes its place, and any settlement will be through Lebanon, not at its expense," Aoun added.

Israel has been carrying out an offensive on Lebanon since March 2, which has left thousands killed and wounded and more than 1 million displaced, according to official figures.