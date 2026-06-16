Tehran: Iranian ships pass US blockade zone in Gulf of Oman

Several Iranian vessels have passed through a US-enforced naval blockade zone in the Gulf of Oman, according to Iranian state media, following a preliminary agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict.



At least three oil tankers and two cargo ships crossed the area on Monday evening without incident, Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported, citing informed sources.



The development comes after weeks of negotiations in which Washington and Tehran agreed on a framework deal to end the war, set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.



A key point of contention in the talks had been the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has agreed to allow the waterway to reopen following the signing, while US President Donald Trump said he had ordered an immediate lifting of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.



The agreement fulfils one of Tehran's main demands.



Separately, ship-tracking service TankerTrackers reported on X that a supertanker carrying around 2 million barrels of Iranian crude had crossed the US naval blockade line, with other vessels either approaching the zone or no longer in Iranian ports.

