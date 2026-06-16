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Israeli Security Minister Ben-Gvir cancels US trip after visa difficulties

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir canceled his US trip after the embassy required an in-person biometrics appointment for his visa, sparking speculation about reluctance to grant it.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published June 16,2026
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ISRAELI SECURITY MINISTER BEN-GVIR CANCELS US TRIP AFTER VISA DIFFICULTIES

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has canceled a planned family trip to the US amid difficulties in obtaining a visa, according Israeli media on Tuesday.

The US Embassy told Ben-Gvir that he would need to appear in person to provide biometric fingerprints as part of the visa process, Haaretz daily reported.

The requirement was interpreted in Israeli media reports as a sign of reluctance to grant him a visa.

Ben-Gvir has frequently made headlines for his provocative actions, which have drawn widespread criticism and international condemnation.