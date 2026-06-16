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News Middle East Iran's Araqchi says talks with US to finalise agreement will start on Friday

Iran's Araqchi says talks with US to finalise agreement will start on Friday

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published June 16,2026
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IRANS ARAQCHI SAYS TALKS WITH US TO FINALISE AGREEMENT WILL START ON FRIDAY

Iran and the U.S. will start a new ⁠round of ⁠negotiations on Friday in Switzerland to reach a final ⁠agreement after the official start of an interim agreement, Iran's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Abbas Araqchi also warned that ⁠any ⁠Israeli attack on Lebanon or continued presence on Lebanese territory from now on constituted a violation of the ⁠interim agreement with the United States.

"In our view, the two parties to this memorandum ⁠are ‌the U.S. ‌and Israel ⁠on ‌one side, and Iran and ⁠Hezbollah on ⁠the other," he said.