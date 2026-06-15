Israeli occupiers torch vehicles, attack mosque in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupiers torched vehicles and attacked a mosque Sunday in the occupied West Bank as Israeli army raids continued across Palestinian towns and villages.

In the village of Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah, occupiers attacked Palestinian residents while they were heading to agricultural lands south of the village.

A local source told Anadolu that the occupiers hurled stones at Palestinians, triggering confrontations before Israeli forces stormed the area to protect the occupiers. No injuries or arrests were reported.

In another attack in Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, occupiers set fire to two vehicles and vandalized two others near the town's western entrance.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the two vehicles were destroyed while the other two sustained heavy damage before the occupiers fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Further east of Ramallah, occupiers attacked the village of Burqa, torching a vehicle parked near Al-Nour Mosque and attempting to set the mosque ablaze after smashing its doors and setting fire to its entrance.

The attacks come amid increasing assaults by Israeli occupiers targeting Palestinian property, places of worship and agricultural lands across villages east of Ramallah.

Meanwhile, Israeli army forces raided the town of Silwad and the village of Yabrud east of Ramallah, deploying military vehicles in the streets without reported arrests.

Israeli occupiers also stormed the outskirts of Raboud village near Dura in the southern Hebron governorate, while Israeli forces raided the town of Beita south of Nablus, according to local sources.

In May, the Israeli army carried out 1,108 attacks against Palestinians and their property, while occupiers carried out 551 attacks, according to the Palestinian government's Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have killed at least 1,169 Palestinians, wounded 12,666 others, arrested about 23,000 and displaced 33,000, according to official Palestinian figures.





















