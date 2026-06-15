Israeli army launches fresh strikes in southern Lebanon after US-Iran deal

The Israeli army on Monday launched artillery shelling and airstrikes on the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Upper Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

The attacks come after the announcement of a Pakistan-mediated agreement between the US and Iran and despite an ongoing ceasefire in Lebanon that has been in effect since April 17.

Israeli artillery units targeted the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Upper Nabatieh, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The Israeli army remotely detonated an explosive-laden M113 armoured vehicle on the Haris-Tebnine road near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.

The Israeli military also carried out two separate explosions in the town of Khiam.

The Israeli army has continued a bombing campaign on Lebanon since March 2 and occupied several towns in the country's south.

The Israeli attacks have killed over 3,700 people, wounded nearly 11,500, and displaced over 1.5 million since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.