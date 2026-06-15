Israel says its army to remain in areas it occupied in southern Lebanon despite US-Iran deal

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday that the Israeli army will remain in the areas it occupied in southern Lebanon as well as in Syria, and Gaza despite a peace agreement between the US and Iran.

Israel opposes the withdrawal of its forces from Lebanon "despite all current and future pressures," he said in a statement.

He added that areas occupied by Israel in southern Lebanon would be "cleared" of the local population.

Katz also claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had made this position clear to US President Donald Trump and other senior American officials.

"I also clearly conveyed this to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth," Katz added.

The Israeli minister warned that Israel would attack Iran "with all our might" if Tehran launched strikes against Israel because of developments in Lebanon.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also criticized the US-Iran deal, claiming that "Trump's agreement does not bind" Tel Aviv.

US President Donald Trump declared Sunday that a peace agreement with Iran had been completed. The deal includes halting war on all fronts, including Lebanon, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the end of a US naval blockade on Iran.

Despite the announcement, the Israeli army continued to launch airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday.

The Israeli attacks have killed over 3,700 people, wounded nearly 11,500, and displaced over 1.5 million since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.





















