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Qatar, Kuwait back progress in US-Iran talks, hope for swift deal

Qatar and Kuwait have expressed support for the progress in US-Iran negotiations, with both nations hopeful for a forthcoming agreement between Washington and Tehran, as noted by the Qatari Foreign Ministry following discussions between their foreign ministers.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published June 14,2026
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QATAR, KUWAIT BACK PROGRESS IN US-IRAN TALKS, HOPE FOR SWIFT DEAL

Qatar and Kuwait voiced support for progress in the US-Iran negotiations and expressed hope that Washington and Tehran will soon reach an agreement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah discussed the issues during a call, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"Both sides affirmed their full support for the ongoing commendable efforts to address all pending issues through dialogue and peaceful means," it said.