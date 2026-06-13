Israeli army kills Palestinian municipality worker in central Gaza

A Palestinian sanitation worker was killed on Saturday in an Israeli drone strike in the central Gaza Strip, a medical source told Anadolu.

The victim was working for the Bureij municipality and was killed in the strike that targeted a waste dump near the Bureij refugee camp.

Local sources also stated that the deceased was targeted by the Israeli drone while performing his duties.

On Friday, the Israeli army acknowledged killing 20 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during the past week, claiming that the victims were members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Tel Aviv's continued attacks on the Palestinian enclave come despite a ceasefire that began in October 2025.

The truce was intended to bring a halt to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza that has killed about 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 173,000 others since October 2023, while causing widespread destruction affecting 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.