Iran says signing of memorandum of understanding with US ‘will not be tomorrow’

Iran said Saturday that the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the United States will not take place on Sunday, but may happen in the coming days.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the Islamabad MoU focuses on ending the war, while the nuclear issue will not be discussed at this stage.

"We will have to wait and see about the exact time of signing the memorandum; although it will not be tomorrow, the possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out," Baghaei added in statements carried by Tasnim News Agency.

He said Iran must be "cautious," citing what he called Washington's "hesitation" in making comments about the process.

The Pakistan-mediated negotiations have focused on ending hostilities between Iran and the United States, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic and reaching consensus on Iran's nuclear program.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said a large portion of the text has already been agreed upon, while accusing Washington of slowing progress through shifting positions and contradictory statements.





