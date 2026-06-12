ISRAEL CAUGHT OFF GUARD BY TRUMPS DECISION TO CANCEL PLANNED STRIKES ON IRAN: REPORTS

Israel caught off guard by Trump's decision to cancel planned strikes on Iran: Reports

Israel was surprised by US President Donald Trump's announcement that he had canceled planned strikes on Iran, with Tel Aviv unaware of any imminent agreement with Tehran, Israeli media and CNN reported Thursday.

Channel 12 said Israeli officials were caught off guard by Trump's post on his Truth Social platform that he had canceled strikes on Iran on Thursday evening.

The outlet said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed on Trump's announcement while attending a Cabinet meeting.

CNN, citing an Israeli source, said Trump's suggestion of an imminent agreement with Iran surprised Netanyahu, who was in the midst of a security discussion about Tehran.

"Israel was not aware of any impending agreement with Iran or of any approval to an agreement," the source added.

Trump said early Thursday that he had canceled a planned wave of strikes on Iran on Thursday evening.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," he said on Truth Social.

"Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others," he added.

He noted that "the Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized -- Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly."

US forces carried out a second day of strikes against multiple targets in Iran on Thursday following the downing of an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), for its part, said 18 major US military targets had been struck at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and a base hosting American fighter jets in Jordan.

The latest escalation has heightened regional tensions following US strikes on Iran and Tehran's subsequent announcement that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime.